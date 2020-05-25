Realme has announced the Buds Air Neo alongside the Realme Watch and Realme Smart TV in India today. It comes with 13mm drivers that promise dynamic bass.

Further, the device sports Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC audio codec for an enhanced audio experience. The company says it has 17 hours of battery life with the case and 3 hours standalone battery life.

Realme Buds Air Neo specifications

Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec) to connect to Android and iOS devices

13mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite

diaphragm Touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant

R1 chip for 119.2ms low-latency gaming mode

Weight: 4.1g per headset

3 hours of standalone playback with 25mAh battery on each headset, 17 hours with the 400mAh charging case

The Realme Buds Air Neo is priced at Rs 2,999. It will be made available in White, Green, and Red color options. The White variant will go on sale via Flipkart and realme.com starting from today at 3 PM in the Hate-to-Wait sale. Other color options will be made available soon.