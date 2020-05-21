Today, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to confirm that Realme is indeed planning to launch the Buds Air Neo.

The Realme Buds Air Neo will be launched in India on May 25 alongside the Realme Watch and TV.

We have achieved the 1 Million Units milestone for smart audio AIoT products.



And now with the #realmeBudsAirNeo we are planning to bring a lifestyle change for the youth of today.



Watch the unveiling at 12:30PM, 25th May. — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) May 21, 2020

It is expected to be the cheaper version of the realme Buds Air that was launched back in December. As per recent rumors, it will come with micro USB charging port for the 400mAh case.

The company says the device will offer 17 hours of total playback and 3 hours of standalone playback with a 25mAh battery on each headset, same as the Buds Air. However, it is expected to lack wireless charging feature.

Moreover, Realme has confirmed 13mm drivers for the device. It will also come with low-latency mode, and Bluetooth 5.0 support, touch controls for call control, track change, and more.

Source: Twitter