Realme unveils ANC-enabled Buds Air 3 at MWC 2022, priced at only €59.99

Along with the flagship Realme GT2 series and 150W world's fastest charging technology, Realme also announced Buds Air 3 at its MWC event. The new wireless TWS earbuds from Realme feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), long battery life, fast charging, all at the not-so-bank-breaking price tag.

Realme Buds Air 3 is the flagship wireless earbuds from the company. Realme says that the earbuds pack premium-quality sound, thanks to its large 10mm audio drivers, and surprisingly Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). The earbuds come in the traditional TWS earphones shape with big steam and angled silicone ear tips for a comfortable fit. The earbuds are available in the trendy-looking blue color.

Realme says the Buds Air 3 come with TÜV Rheinland certified ANC of up to 42dB. There's a dedicated R3 chip inside the earbuds for coordinating ANC levels. In addition, the Buds Air 3 adopts multiple built-in microphones and an aerodynamic internal structure designed with advanced de-wind algorithms to offer the premium de-wind, says the company.

Realme is promising up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge (with charging case battery). The charging case comes with a 546 mAh battery and support for fast charging. Realme says a 10-minute charge should provide 100 minutes of music playback whereas the charging case can be fully charged in just under an hour. Other features of Realme Buds Air 3 include support for Dolby Audio, AAC support, 88ms low latency, and dual-mic noise cancellation for voice calls.

Realme has priced the Buds Air 3 at only €59.99 in the European market. However, no exact availability details have been shared yet. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for further updates on Buds Air 3.