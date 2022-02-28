Realme Book Prime arrives in Europe for €999

Along with flagship Realme GT2 series, Realme Buds Air 3, and 150W world's fastest charging technology, Realme also announced realme book Prime at its MWC event. The new Windows 11-powered laptop from Realme features high-end specs for an affordable price tag.

Realme launched its Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop last year in China. The company has now introduced the same laptop as Realme Book Prime in the European market. Realme Book Prime is a budget-friendly laptop from the Chinese smartphone maker. It features a 2K Full Vision 14.2-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 3:2 and a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels.

It is powered by Intel's 11th Gen Core i5-11320H processor and runs on Microsoft's latest Windows 11 OS. The body is made out of lightweight Aluminum. Realme says it has worked on the heat dissipation on the Book Prime and the laptop is 32.7% more effective at dissipating heat than the original Realme Book. Other specs of Realme Book Prime include a 54Wh battery, USB-C 65W fast charging support, backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, and stereo speakers.

Category Realme Book Prime Display 14.2-inch IPS LCD, 2K resolution Thickness 14.9mm Processor Intel 11th Gen Core i5-11320H GPU Intel Iris X Memory Up to 16GB RAM Storage Up to 512GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Charging 65W Battery 54Wh Audio Stereo Sound by DTS Operating System Windows 11 Colors Real Green Starting Price €999

Realme has set the starting price of realme book Prime at €999 in Europe. This variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Customers will be able to grab the 16GB RAM variant at €1,099. However, no exact availability details have been shared yet. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for further updates on the new Realme Book Prime.