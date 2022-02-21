Leak: Realme to launch its first laptop in Europe soon

Realme is primarily known for making smartphones, but the company has been expanding its portfolio for quite some time. The company forayed into the tablet category with Realme Pad last year and now the company is reportedly looking to launch its first laptop in the global markets. Realme launched its Realme Book Enhanced Edition last year, but it has been China exclusive since then.

According to new reports, Realme is now looking to launch Realme Book Prime (the global version of Realme Book Enhanced Edition) in India and Europe by the end of April 2022. Realme has reportedly started testing the upcoming Realme Book Prime laptop in the European and Indian markets ahead of launch.

The global variant of the Realme Book Prime is expected to be powered by an Intel Core i5-11320H 11th generation processor. As mentioned by MySmartPrice, this chipset comes with a four-core CPU that has eight threads with a base turbo clock speed of 3.2GHz and a high core clock speed of up to 4.5GHz. It'll have 16GB LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM and 512GB fast PCIe SSD storage.

Other specs of the Realme Book Prime will include a 14-inch 2K Full Vision display with a peak brightness of 400 nits, a 54Whr battery, 65W fast charging, and ports such as Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In China, the Realme Book Enhanced Edition retails for CNY 4,700 (~$740/€655). However, there is no word on international pricing just yet.

Via: MySmartPrice