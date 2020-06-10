Realme Band

Realme Band has started receiving a new update that brings some much-awaited features to the wearable. The version 8.0 update brings music controls, heart rate reminders, and stopwatch to the Realme Band. It also fixes some bugs.

To update your device, you need to open the Realme Link app. As per the official community forum, the update is said to take around 10 minutes to download and install.

With the new update, a reminder function has been added that will alert the user if their heart rate has been above a certain threshold for 10 minutes. As for the Music playback control and Stopwatch functions, they are located in the Custom Functions option.

Source: Realme Community

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note10
Pocketnow Daily: Is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Going BACK to its Roots? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the curved and flat display on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, more delays with the iPhone 12 launch date and more
Today’s deals include the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10
Today’s deals come from Amazon, Best Buy and B&H, where you can find Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and more
Amazfit T-REX
Amazfit T-Rex goes up for pre-order in India for Rs 9,999 ($132)
Amazfit claims it can last up to 20 days with normal use, 66 days in basic watch mode, and 20 hours with continuous GPS use.