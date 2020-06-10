Realme Band has started receiving a new update that brings some much-awaited features to the wearable. The version 8.0 update brings music controls, heart rate reminders, and stopwatch to the Realme Band. It also fixes some bugs.

To update your device, you need to open the Realme Link app. As per the official community forum, the update is said to take around 10 minutes to download and install.

With the new update, a reminder function has been added that will alert the user if their heart rate has been above a certain threshold for 10 minutes. As for the Music playback control and Stopwatch functions, they are located in the Custom Functions option.

Source: Realme Community