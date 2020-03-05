Alongside the Realme 6 series, the company also announced its first-ever fitness tracker. The Realme Band comes with a 0.96-inch LCD touch screen, comes with a heart rate sensor.

It has 9 sports modes that include run, walk, hiking, climbing, yoga, fitness, spinning, bike, and cricket modes. Out of which, 3 modes can be stored in the band at a time.

It comes with sleep tracking similar to most other bands, and feature a built-in charging port. The fitness band has Bluetooth 4.2 LE, which makes it compatible with Android 5.0 (or later) via realme Link app.

The Realme Band is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance up to 1.5 meters. It weighs 20 grams. Further, it packs a 90mAh battery that is claimed to run up to 10 days.

The band costs Rs 1,499 ($20) in India. It will be made available in Black, Green and Yellow colors.