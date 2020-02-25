At the launch of Realme X50 Pro 5G, the company teased the launch of its upcoming fitness tracker. It detailed a plan for the AIoT ecosystem. Realme is planning to launch a Smart Screen, Smart Watch, Smart Speaker, and Smart Earphones soon.

While there is no information about the launch of the Realme smartwatch, the Realme band has been teased to launch on March 5. The Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth also published a teaser giving us a glimpse of the smartwatch.

Realme smartwatch

The Realme Band looks similar to the Honor Band 5 that was launched last year. As for the smartwatch, there is no information on the specifications, sizes, or features. The short video also gives us glimpses of upcoming devices like smart speakers, earphones, and a few others.

Source: Twitter