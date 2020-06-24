Realme

Realme has announced its new product strategy, 1+4+N. It will be spinning around the company’s core smartphone business and smart AIOT product range. “1” indicates smartphones, “4” is for the sub-categories Smart TV, Smart Earphone, Smartwatch and Smart Speaker and the “N” indicates AIOT products.

Smartphones will be the focus of Realme’s AIOT ecosystem. All the AIOT products will be connected to and managed by their smartphones. Further, the Realme Link App will allow the smartphones to be used to manage various AIoT products, enhancing your personal, home, and travel experiences.

The company says Realme smart speakers will be announced soon. As of now, other than smartphones, Realme has Smart TV, Buds Air Neo, and Realme Watch in other segments. It will also introduce more stylish smartwatches, high-end TVs, and smarter headphones.

