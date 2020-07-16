Yesterday, OPPO announced its 125W fast charging technology. Now, its subsidiary company, Realme has launched 125W UltraDART Flash Charging solution. It is claimed to charge a 4,000mAh battery up to 33% within 3 minutes. Moreover, the company claims it can charge the phone in just 20 minutes, given the temperature is under 40°C to facilitate smart and safe charging speed.

Without temperature control, the company says, the 125W UltraDART Flash Charging solution can charge a 4,000mAh battery within 13 minutes. The tech focuses on both efficiency and safety, by adopting direct charging, to avoid any potential charging accidents with multi-layer protection.

Not only does it support charging even when the screen is on and games are being played, but Realme‘s 125W UltraDART also makes 5G smartphones charge much faster, more safely, and with added comfort.

As for OPPO’s solution, it deploys a series of the bi-cell design to let charge pumps halve the voltage of the double cells during discharging to offer a faster charging experience. OPPO has developed custom chips to enable faster charging. These chips include a VCU intelligent control chip, AC/ DC control chip, MCU charge management, chipset, BMS battery management chip, and a custom protocol chipset.