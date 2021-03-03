In the past couple of years, Oppo spin-off Realme has launched some competitively-priced phones across a wide spectrum, and has really taken the fight to Xiaomi when it comes to offering high-end features on a budget. Now, the company has announced that it will equip the upcoming Realme 8 Pro with a 108MP primary camera, which is quite an achievement considering the price segment it will fall under. In addition to the massive camera resolution bump, the company is also supporting it with neat photography tricks too.\

The 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor performs 9-in-1 Pixel binning

Starting with the hardware, Realme says it is going to use the 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 camera sensor with a 1/1.52-inch sensor which was launched in September last year. Armed with 0.7μm-sized pixels, this one employs Nonacell (9-in-1) pixel-binning, merging nine 0.7μm pixels into one large 2.1μm super-pixel to capture a brighter and more detailed image.

This sensor is also capable of combining three images taken at different exposure levels to produce mote detailed HDR images in real-time. It supports 4K video capture at 120FPS and even 8K video recording at a cinematic 24fps. While the camera sensor in itself is quite impressive, Realme is offering more tricks on top of it to make the budget Realme 8 Pro stand out for its photography prowess.

The company says that the Realme 8 Pro will be the first phone in the world to offer what it calls tilt-shift time-lapse photography on smartphones, complete with a 10x faster playback experience. The tilt-shift mode converts real-world scenes into what looks like a miniaturized landscape. The Starry Mode for night-time sky photography has also been upgraded, and it is now said to be capable of brightening the stars as well for a more crisp picture.

Additionally, the 108MP camera on Realme 8 Pro will also introduce three new Portrait mode effects viz. Neo, Dynamic Bokeh, and AI Color portrait. Check out the camera samples in the tweet below to see what these new modes are all about. Looking over at the competition, rival-in-chief Xiaomi has also promised to launch a budget Redmi Note 10 series phone packing a 108MP camera later this week.

