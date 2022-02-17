We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Realme 9 Pro series launched, offers flagship camera at an affordable price

By Sanuj Bhatia February 17, 2022, 1:45 am
realme 9 pro Source: Realme

Realme has launched its 9 Pro series. The new smartphone series contains two smartphones: Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus. The smartphones come with color-changing glass back, flagship-grade cameras, premium display, all at an affordable price tag. Here's everything you need to know about Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus:

Realme 9 Pro Plus

Realme 9 Pro Plus ships with a color-changing glass back. When exposed to UV light, the back of the smartphone can shift its color from blue to a pinkish hue. Realme says it takes only three seconds for the smartphone to change its color. It will slowly fade back to blue in just five minutes. The color-changing feature is only available in the blue color variant. Realme 9 Pro Plus is also available in Aurora Green and Midnight Black colors.

realme 9 pro Source: Realme

As for the specs, the 9 Pro Plus packs a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC. On the front, there is a 6.43-inch FHD+ OLED display that supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 60W fast charging. Other features include a set of stereo speakers, support for dual SIM 5G, and an in-display fingerprint sensor that can also work as a heart rate sensor.

On the back, there is a triple camera setup. This includes a 50MP SONY IMX766 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Realme says it has improved the low-light performance of the smartphone. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera that sits in the punch-hole cutout.

Realme 9 Pro

realme 9 pro Source: Realme

The Realme 9 Pro comes with some downgrades. In comparison to the Plus model, the 9 Pro features a 120Hz LCD display. The MediaTek Dimensity has been swapped for a Snapdragon 695 SoC. The smartphone comes with a bigger 5,000mAh battery, but it supports only 33W fast charging. The camera system of the 9 Pro includes 64MP+8MP+2MP sensors.

Realme 9 Pro series pricing

Realme has confirmed that the starting price of the 9 Pro Plus will be $379 for the 6GB/128GB model while the 9 Pro will have a starting price of $319 for the 6GB/128GB variant. But, there is no word on the North American markets launch as of now.

In the UK, Realme 9 Pro Plus will start at the price of £349 for the 8GB/256GB model. The 9 Pro will cost you £299 for the 8GB/128GB model. The 9 Pro Plus variant will launch in the UK from March 4, while the Pro model will be available from February 23.

