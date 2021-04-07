Realme 8 is receiving a new update that brings optimizations to camera and touch response on the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 OS. To recall, the smartphone went official alongside the Realme 8 Pro recently. Now, the first-ever update for the vanilla 8 is rolling out. It also brings the much-awaited Starry mode feature to the camera app. However, the update is rolling out in India as of now, and there is no official confirmation on when the rest of the world will receive it.

The latest development comes from Realme’s community forum where users reported that Realme 8 (review) is receiving camera and touch updates. They also shared screenshots of the changelog. The Realme 8 update brings improvements to the camera in the form of optimized image quality of the rear camera. Further, the video quality of the ultra-wide camera, image quality of Ultra Night mode, and colour saturation of the selfie camera are also receiving improvements.

The latest Realme 8 update comes with firmware version RMX3085_11_A.05 and is 201MB in size.

Here is the Realme 8 update complete changelog:

Camera

Added the Starry mode

Optimized the noise issue in Photo mode of rear camera

Optimized the image quality in 64M mode of rear camera

Optimized the noise issue in shooting photos and videos of third-party application

Optimized the low color temperature and color saturation issue of rear camera

Optimized the image quality of front camera

Optimized the over saturation issue in some scenarios of front camera

Optimized the color and brightness of Night mode

Touch

Optimized the touching algorithm and improved touching experience

Power consumption

Optimized the over power consumption in some scenarios