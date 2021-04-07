Realme 8 angled rear panel pocketnow

Realme 8 is receiving a new update that brings optimizations to camera and touch response on the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 OS. To recall, the smartphone went official alongside the Realme 8 Pro recently. Now, the first-ever update for the vanilla 8 is rolling out. It also brings the much-awaited Starry mode feature to the camera app. However, the update is rolling out in India as of now, and there is no official confirmation on when the rest of the world will receive it.

The latest development comes from Realme’s community forum where users reported that Realme 8 (review) is receiving camera and touch updates. They also shared screenshots of the changelog. The Realme 8 update brings improvements to the camera in the form of optimized image quality of the rear camera. Further, the video quality of the ultra-wide camera, image quality of Ultra Night mode, and colour saturation of the selfie camera are also receiving improvements.

The latest Realme 8 update comes with firmware version RMX3085_11_A.05 and is 201MB in size.

Here is the Realme 8 update complete changelog:

Camera

  • Added the Starry mode
  • Optimized the noise issue in Photo mode of rear camera
  • Optimized the image quality in 64M mode of rear camera
  • Optimized the noise issue in shooting photos and videos of third-party application
  • Optimized the low color temperature and color saturation issue of rear camera
  • Optimized the image quality of front camera
  • Optimized the over saturation issue in some scenarios of front camera
  • Optimized the color and brightness of Night mode

Touch

  • Optimized the touching algorithm and improved touching experience

Power consumption

  • Optimized the over power consumption in some scenarios



I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

