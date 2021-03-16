Realme is gearing up to launch its 8 series. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are all set to be launched on March 24. Ahead of the official unveiling, key specifications of the Realme 8 Pro have appeared online. While it is confirmed to sport a 108MP primary camera, other specifications seem to remain modest.

YouTuber Tech Spurt released an unboxing video of the Realme 8 Pro launch on March 24. It revealed a a yellow rectangular box, which comes with a 65W SuperDart charger, a USB Type-A to Type-C cable, a clear silicone phone case, a SIM ejector tool, documentation, and the phone itself. The phone seems to have ‘Dare to Leap’ tagline embossed in big letters. Physically, you can also note a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom.

On the other hand, specs of the device have been leaked on Twitter. A tipster with the username @Gadgetsdata tweeted key details of the upcoming smartphone. As per the tweet, the Realme 8 Pro will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Both of these specs are same as the Realme 7 Pro. The only big difference in this generation seems to be coming in the form of a 108MP primary camera. Other two sensors are tipped to be of 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP + 2MP.

As per the tipster, the Realme 8 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery and support 50W fast charging – despite packing an alleged 65W fast charger in the box. Further, it is expected to be a 4G phone – much like its competitor, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in India.

While the Realme 8 Pro is tipped to feature a Super AMOLED display, it seems to be missing out on a high refresh rate. However, these are just leaked specifications, and the company hasn’t revealed anything yet apart from the 108MP sensor.