Realme 8 Pro

Realme is gearing up to launch its 8 series. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are all set to be launched on March 24. Ahead of the official unveiling, key specifications of the Realme 8 Pro have appeared online. While it is confirmed to sport a 108MP primary camera, other specifications seem to remain modest.

YouTuber Tech Spurt released an unboxing video of the Realme 8 Pro launch on March 24. It revealed a a yellow rectangular box, which comes with a 65W SuperDart charger, a USB Type-A to Type-C cable, a clear silicone phone case, a SIM ejector tool, documentation, and the phone itself. The phone seems to have ‘Dare to Leap’ tagline embossed in big letters. Physically, you can also note a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom.

On the other hand, specs of the device have been leaked on Twitter. A tipster with the username @Gadgetsdata tweeted key details of the upcoming smartphone. As per the tweet, the Realme 8 Pro will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Both of these specs are same as the Realme 7 Pro. The only big difference in this generation seems to be coming in the form of a 108MP primary camera. Other two sensors are tipped to be of 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP + 2MP.

As per the tipster, the Realme 8 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery and support 50W fast charging – despite packing an alleged 65W fast charger in the box. Further, it is expected to be a 4G phone – much like its competitor, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in India. 

While the Realme 8 Pro is tipped to feature a Super AMOLED display, it seems to be missing out on a high refresh rate. However, these are just leaked specifications, and the company hasn’t revealed anything yet apart from the 108MP sensor.

 



I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

