Realme has announced the launch of its Realme 8 series smartphones. The lineup consists of Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. The Pro variant goes up against the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (review) as it comes with an AMOLED display and a 108MP primary camera. However, it misses out on a couple of features like the 120Hz high refresh rate, which can be found on the Xiaomi offering.

The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90.8 percent screen to body ratio. It supports 1,000 nits peak brightness, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate but the refresh rate remains at 60Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. Interestingly, it is the same chipset that was used on the predecessor. The smartphone comes equipped with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via dedicated miroSD card slot.

In the optics department, the Realme 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup that is led by a 108MP camera sensor. It is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2, which comes with an f/1.88 lens. It is accompanied by an 8MP an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and a 119-degree field-of-view (FoV) camera. Further, you get two 2MP shooters in the form of macro camera and a black and white sensor. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter, which is the Sony IMX471 sensor.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the Realme 8 Pro include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, accelerometer, and gyro-meter sensor. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. However, you get a 65W fast charger in the box. The smartphone measures 160.6×73.9×8.1mm and weighs 176 grams.

The smartphone is priced at INR 17,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant. On the other hand, the 8GB + 128GB model costs INR 19,999. It comes in Infinite Black and Infinite Blue color options.