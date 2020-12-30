Realme 7 series was launched in India in September. Now, within three months, the first rumors of the successor, Realme 8 have popped up online. The device has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench. The upcoming smartphone is likely to see an upgrade in specifications and features when compared to Realme 7. As per Geekbench, Realme 8 will have model number RMX3092. As of now, very little is known about the device.

The latest development comes from tipsters Mukul Sharma and Abhishek Yadav who posted on Twitter about model number RMX3092 and said that it is related to Realme 8. The same model number was spotted on the Geekbench listing. As per the listing, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset with a base frequency of 2GHz. It will have 8GB of RAm and surprisingly, it will run Android 10 out of the box. It scored 2874 points and 8088 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Abhishek also wrote that the Realme RMX3092 model has been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This hints the launch of the device could be nearing. The tipster suggested that this could also be the Realme 8 Pro variant. As mentioned, there is little else that is known about Realme 8 apart from this. We expect the Realme 8 to be launched soon.

For the unaware, the Realme 7 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G95 SoC whereas Realme 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. Moreover, the Pro variant comes with dual stereo speakers, along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification. The vanilla variant doesn’t have these features.



Display Realme 7

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels)

20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED Realme 7 Pro

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels)

Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate SoC Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G95 RAM 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB, expandable up to 256GB 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.1

expandable up to 256GB Cameras Rear: 64MP Sony IMX682, f/1.7

8MP ultrawide, f/2.3

2MP B&W portrait, f/2.4

2MP macro, f/2.4



Front: 32MP, f/2.5 Rear: 64MP Sony IMX682, f/1.7

8MP ultrawide, f/2.3

2MP B&W portrait, f/2.4

2MP macro, f/2.4



Front: 16MP, f/2.0 Battery 4500mAh 65W fast charging 5000mAh 30W fast charging OS Android 10 with Realme UI Android 10 with Realme UI Size 160.9×75.4×8.7mm 162.3×74.8×9.4mm Weight 182 grams 196.5 grams Other Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos,

Hi-Res Audio

in-display fingerprint sensor

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD) Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor