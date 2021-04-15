Realme is all set to announce its 5G series smartphones in the Realme 8 series. To recall, it recently launched the Realme 8 and 8 Pro in India. However, those were 4G variants The company will now be launching the Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 5G Pro. A microsite for the upcoming devices is live on Flipkart. While it doesn’t mention the name of the upcoming 5G smartphone, it is likely to be the Realme 8 5G.

To recall, the company announced its Realme V13 5G with Dimensity 700 SoC in China. And, it is said that the upcoming Realme 8 5G is a rebadged version of the V13 5G. If true, the Realme 8 5G will feature a 6.5-inch IPS FullHD+ display. However, it will drop AMOLED in favor of an LCD panel. The device is likely to have support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It is touted to be the first smartphone in India to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

The Realme 8 5G is said to offer up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It is likely to run Android 11 out of the box. On the optics front, it could sport a 48MP primary camera, which could be accompanied by two more cameras of 2MP each. These might be depth and macro sensors. Hence, making it a triple camera system. On the front, you might get an 8MP selfie shooter. Further, it could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Looking at the specifications, it is likely that we’ll get an affordable 5G smartphone. For reference, the company already sells more high-end 5G smartphones in its X-series that includes the Realme X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G. The company will be announcing its Realme 8 5G in India on April 22.