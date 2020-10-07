Realme has announced another addition to its Realme 7 series of smartphones. The Realme 7i was launched today at a virtual event alongside a range of other products. It comes with a high refresh rate, a quad rear camera setup and more. It will be made available in a single RAM configuration. For reference, it is a toned-down version of the Realme 7.

The Realme 7i features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture) + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/.2 aperture + two 2MP sensors with a f/2.4 aperture. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Realme 7i packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. As for connectivity, it comes with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer and a proximity sensor. It sports a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme 7i is priced at Rs 11,999 in India for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model while the 128GB variant costs Rs 12,999. It will be sold in Fusion Green and Fusion Blue color options. It will go on sale starting October 16 and will be available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores.