Realme_7i

Realme has announced another addition to its Realme 7 series of smartphones. The Realme 7i was launched today at a virtual event alongside a range of other products. It comes with a high refresh rate, a quad rear camera setup and more. It will be made available in a single RAM configuration. For reference, it is a toned-down version of the Realme 7.

The Realme 7i features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture) + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/.2 aperture + two 2MP sensors with a f/2.4 aperture. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Realme 7i packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. As for connectivity, it comes with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer and a proximity sensor. It sports a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme 7i is priced at Rs 11,999 in India for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model while the 128GB variant costs Rs 12,999. It will be sold in Fusion Green and Fusion Blue color options. It will go on sale starting October 16 and will be available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores.

You May Also Like
YouTube Stories on iOS get an audio enhancement tool to make them sound better
The new “Enhance Speech” feature for recording YouTube Stories will boost the audio output by isolating the speech of a video’s subject.
Next MWC Barcelona would now take place in June
It seems that the next MWC 2021 event in Barcelona will be rescheduled to be celebrated until June
Google clarifies Play Store payment policy, says Android 12 will ease using third-party app stores
Google says that all new app submissions after January 20, 2021 must adopt Google Play Store’s native billing system for in-app purchases.