Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro are expected to be launched in India soon. The teaser comes from Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth who took to Twitter to share a cryptic tweet about building two new smartphones for the Indian market. The tweet used the hashtag #BuildingTheFaster7, hinting at the launch of the Realme 7 series.

Further, a tipster has revealed that the Realme 7 duo will be launching in India in early September. The vanilla variant is tipped to come in three storage variants: 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. Further, the Realme 7 Pro could be announced in two storage variants, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

