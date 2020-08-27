Realme 7 series launch
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India. The company has sent out press invites for the same. The digital launch is scheduled for Thursday, September 3, at 12:30 PM on Realme’s social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

According to the rumors, Realme 7 is tipped to come in three storage variants: 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. Further, the Realme 7 Pro could be announced in two storage variants, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

Realme says that it will also launch some “creatively designed accessories” alongside the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro on September 3. As for the phones, they are expected to be priced below Rs 20,000.

You May Also Like
Realme’s new C12 and C15 budget smartphones pack a ginormous 6,000mAh battery
Both the Realme offerings have the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC at their heart and rock a gradient finish with geometric patterns on their rear panels.
Apple without WeChat could mean disaster for the iPhone in China
Apple’s iPhone sales would take a huge it in China if WeChat is removed from the App Store
Realme X7 series teasers
Realme X7 series’ official teasers reveal ugly watermark-like design
Why?