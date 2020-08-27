Realme is all set to launch the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India. The company has sent out press invites for the same. The digital launch is scheduled for Thursday, September 3, at 12:30 PM on Realme’s social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
According to the rumors, Realme 7 is tipped to come in three storage variants: 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. Further, the Realme 7 Pro could be announced in two storage variants, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.
Realme says that it will also launch some “creatively designed accessories” alongside the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro on September 3. As for the phones, they are expected to be priced below Rs 20,000.