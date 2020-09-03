Realme 7 series
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Realme has launched its Realme 7 series smartphones in India. The two phones, Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro differ a lot. While the 7 Pro features an AMOLED display, the vanilla variant sports a 90Hz LCD screen.

Realme 7Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC, and the Realme 7 runs on MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Further, the camera setup on both devices are similar: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. While the Pro model supports 65W fast charging, the Realme 7 comes with support for 30W VOOC Charge.

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7
Display6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels)
20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED		6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels)
Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
SoCSnapdragon 720GMediaTek Helio G95
RAM6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB, expandable up to 256GB64GB / 128GB UFS 2.1
expandable up to 256GB
Cameras Rear: 64MP Sony IMX682, f/1.7
8MP ultrawide, f/2.3
2MP B&W portrait, f/2.4
2MP macro, f/2.4

Front: 32MP, f/2.5		Rear: 64MP Sony IMX682, f/1.7
8MP ultrawide, f/2.3
2MP B&W portrait, f/2.4
2MP macro, f/2.4

Front: 16MP, f/2.0
Battery4500mAh 65W fast charging5000mAh 30W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with Realme UIAndroid 10 with Realme UI
Size160.9×75.4×8.7mm162.3×74.8×9.4mm
Weight182 grams196.5 grams
OtherStereo speakers, Dolby Atmos,
Hi-Res Audio
in-display fingerprint sensor
Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)		Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Realme 7 Pro comes in Mirror White and Mirror Blue color variants. It is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs R. 21,999. It will be available from Flipkart, and realme.com from September 14.

Realme 7

On the other hand, Realme 7 comes in Mist White and Mist Blue color options. It is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs.16,999. It will be available from Flipkart and realme.com from September 10.

