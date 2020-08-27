Realme 6 Pro specs
Earlier today, Realme announced that it will be launching the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India on September 3. Moreover, it was confirmed that the latter will come with support for 65W fast charging. Now, other key specifications of the device have appeared online.

The information comes from tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). As per the tweet, Realme 7 Pro could feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2,400 x 1,800-pixel resolution. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Realme 7 Pro is said to sport a quad rear camera setup: a 64MP Sony IMX 682 sensor and f/1.8 aperture + an 8MO ultra-wide angle lens with 119-degree FoV + a 2MP portrait sensor + a 2MP macro camera. It is tipped to come equipped with a 32MP selfie shooter.

According to the leaked specs, Realme 7 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It could also feature dual stereo speakers.

