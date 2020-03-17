Realme launched the Realme 6 and 6 Pro in India a few days back. Now, the company has launched a toned-down version, the Realme 6i in Mayanmar. The phone comes in White Milk and Green Tea colors.

It is priced at 2,49,990 Myanmar Kyat (~US$ 177 / Rs 13,100) for the 3GB + 64GB variant. Further, the 4GB + 128GB model costs 2,99,990 Myanmar Kyat (~US$ 212 / Rs. 15,720).

Realme 6i specifications