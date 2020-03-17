Realme 6i
Realme launched the Realme 6 and 6 Pro in India a few days back. Now, the company has launched a toned-down version, the Realme 6i in Mayanmar. The phone comes in White Milk and Green Tea colors.

It is priced at 2,49,990 Myanmar Kyat (~US$ 177 / Rs 13,100) for the 3GB + 64GB variant. Further, the 4GB + 128GB model costs 2,99,990 Myanmar Kyat (~US$ 212 / Rs. 15,720).

Realme 6i specifications

  • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
  • MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
  • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, 8MP 119° ultra-wide sensor, 2MP 4cm macro and 2MP B&W depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
  • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1μm pixel size
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
  • realme UI based on Android 10
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Dimensions: 164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm; Weight: 195g
  • 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
  • Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C
  • 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging
