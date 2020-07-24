Realme 6i has gone official in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB with microSD.

The Realme 6i price in India starts at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. In contrast, the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model costs Rs 14,999. It will be made available from Flipkart and realme.com starting from July 31. The phone will go on sale in two color options, Eclipse Black and Lunar White

Realme 6i specifications

Display 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD

480 PPI, 90Hz refresh rate,

Gorilla Glass 3 SoC MediaTek Helio G90T RAM 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD Storage 64GB UFS 2.1 Cameras Rear: 48MP (f/1.8)

8MP (f/2.3) ultrawide with 119° FoV

5MP (f/2.4) mono

2MP (f/2.4) macro



Front: 16MP (f/2.0) Battery 4,300mAh with 30W fast charging

*20W fast charger in-box OS Android 10 with realme UI Other Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Price and availability