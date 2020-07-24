Realme will be launching the Realme 6i in India today at 12:30 PM via a livestream on the company’s social media channels. It is a rebranded Realme 6s that was launched in Europe back in May. The smartphone will be a budget offering that is confirmed to be priced below Rs 15,000.

The Realme 6i launch will take place at 12:30pm IST today. You can watch the livestream on the company’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Further, you can also watch it below.

The Realme 6i will feature a full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It will come with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent and 20:9 display aspect ratio. The handset will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and will pack a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W Flash Charge.