Realme 6i
Realme 6i was launched in India on July 24. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant went on sale the same day. Now, the handset is going on sale for the first time in the country with its second 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, which costs Rs 14,999. It will be made available in Eclipse Black and Lunar White color options.

The Realme 6i sale will take place through Flipkart and Realme India website. Flipkart is giving a 5 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions, flat Rs 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, and Rs 30 Off on first prepaid transaction using UPI. There is flat Rs 75 off on RuPay debit card purchase and flat Rs 75 discount on UPI transactions.

Realme 6i specifications

Display6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD
480 PPI, 90Hz refresh rate,
Gorilla Glass 3
SoCMediaTek Helio G90T
RAM4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x
expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
Storage64GB UFS 2.1
CamerasRear: 48MP (f/1.8)
8MP (f/2.3) ultrawide with 119° FoV
5MP (f/2.4) mono
2MP (f/2.4) macro

Front: 16MP (f/2.0)
Battery4,300mAh with 30W fast charging
*20W fast charger in-box
OSAndroid 10 with realme UI
OtherSide-mounted fingerprint sensor
3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio
Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
