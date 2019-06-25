Android

Realme teases 64MP-based quad-camera smartphone

After announcing the Realme X in May, the OPPO sub-brand said it was preparing a premium 5G smartphone for Europe and China. Earlier this month an alleged Realme 4 packaging got leaked, but it is unknown if it’s related to any of the aforementioned future phones. To further complicate things, Realme is now teasing an upcoming quad-camera smartphone planned for later this year.

The teaser (above and below) was posted from the company’s official Weibo account, and, as seen in the images, the main sensor is a 64MP unit, based on Samsung’s  recently announced ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, with the dimension of 1/1.72-inches, and a pixel size of 0.8μm.

It relies on a pixel combining/binning technology to output 16MP pictures, which should be capturing great stills even in low light situations. The other three shooters didn’t make it to the teaser, as the 64MP unit seems to be the main selling point.

Sample images can be seen below, tweeted by company CEO Madhav Sheth.

