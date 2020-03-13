Redmi and Realme announced their budget phones recently. While the Realme 6 sports a 90Hz refresh rate, the Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a big 5,020mAh battery. But which one is better overall? Here’s a Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specs comparison to answer that question

Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specs comparison





Display

The Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels at 405 PPI. Moreover, it sports a 90Hz refresh rate. The touch sampling rate remains 120Hz. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen contrast of 1500:1. The company claims the brightness can go up to 480 nits. It sports a 90.5% screen to body ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD display. It features a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, which the company calls Cinematic screen. There is no high refresh rate on the screen and it offers a 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. According to the official website, it has a peak brightness of 450 nits and 1500:1 contrast.

Hardware and Performance

The Realme 6 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with ARM G76 GPU. It is built on the 12nm process. Further, the phone comes with 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, which is expandable up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD card slot.

The smartphone packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W Flash Charge tech. It runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has an array of sensors that include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

It has dual SIM slots alongside a dedicated microSD card slot. Heat dissipation technology includes the use of dual-layer graphite + copper foil.

As for the Redmi Note 9 Pro, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs), paired with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes in two LPDDR4x RAM options of 4GB and 6GB with 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. Further, it is expandable by up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD card slot.

The handset packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The fast charger comes inside the box with the phone. Further, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NavIC and USB Type-C.

Camera

The Realme 6 camera specs include a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3 aperture + a 2MP monochrome lens + a 2MP macro lens. Both 2MP sensors have an f/2.4 aperture. The system can record 1080p at 60 FPS and 4K at 30 FPS. It comes with features like Beauty, filter, HDR, panoramic view, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, NightScape, and more.

On the front lies a single 16MP selfie shooter. It supports features such as Portrait Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic View, AI Beauty, HDR, and Bokeh Effect.





The latest Redmi phone sports a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 with f/1.79 aperture, PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash, and EIS + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field of view + a 5MP 2cm macro lens + a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter. It can shoot 4k at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps/30fps and 720p at 30fps.

Moreover, the camera has features like RAW photography support, Night Mode. Pro Colour, Portraiture, 21:9 frame and more.Video Pro mode, Slow-Mo selfie.

Design

The Realme 6 measures 162.1×74.8×8.9mm and weighs 191 grams. The device sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The frame is made out of aluminum, whereas the back cover is made out of polycarbonate. It sports a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It comes in Comet Blue and Comet White color options.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports an “Aura Balance Design”, which includes Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front, back as well as the camera module. Moreover, the handset sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with a P21 coating for splash resistance. The device measures 165.75mm x 76.68mm x 8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.