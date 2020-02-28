Realme 6
Realme is all set to announce the Realme 6 series on March 5 in India. Ahead of the launch, the vanilla smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench.

According to the listing, Realme 6 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Further, it was spotted running Android 10. However, it is expected to come with Realme UI on top.

The handset scored 508 points in the single-core test and 1,633 points in the multi-core department.

The upcoming Realme duo is teased to launch with a 90Hz FHD+ display. Moreover, it will support 30W fast charging. The smartphones will go on sale on March 15.

