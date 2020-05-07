Realme 6 Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 is receiving a new update bearing version RMX2001_11.B.27. It is rolling out to a limited number of users right now.

It brings Ultra Steady feature to the camera app. Further, it adds a new charging animation and updated security patch to April.

Here’s the full changelog:

  • Security
    • Android security patch: April 2020
  • System
    • Fixed the issue that the game space is not effective in some scenarios
    • Updated charging animation
  • Camera
    • Added Ultra Steady feature
    • Optimized the front camera resolution in some scenarios
    • Optimized the video call resolution in some scenarios

The Realme 6 update is expected to roll out to a broader audience in a few days if no major bugs are found.

Source: Realme Community

