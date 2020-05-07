Realme 6 is receiving a new update bearing version RMX2001_11.B.27. It is rolling out to a limited number of users right now.
It brings Ultra Steady feature to the camera app. Further, it adds a new charging animation and updated security patch to April.
Here’s the full changelog:
- Security
- Android security patch: April 2020
- System
- Fixed the issue that the game space is not effective in some scenarios
- Updated charging animation
- Camera
- Added Ultra Steady feature
- Optimized the front camera resolution in some scenarios
- Optimized the video call resolution in some scenarios
The Realme 6 update is expected to roll out to a broader audience in a few days if no major bugs are found.
Source: Realme Community