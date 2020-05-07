Realme 6 is receiving a new update bearing version RMX2001_11.B.27. It is rolling out to a limited number of users right now.

It brings Ultra Steady feature to the camera app. Further, it adds a new charging animation and updated security patch to April.

Here’s the full changelog:

Security Android security patch: April 2020

System Fixed the issue that the game space is not effective in some scenarios Updated charging animation

Camera Added Ultra Steady feature Optimized the front camera resolution in some scenarios Optimized the video call resolution in some scenarios



The Realme 6 update is expected to roll out to a broader audience in a few days if no major bugs are found.

Source: Realme Community