Realme 6 series was launched by the company today in India. The duo comes with a punch-hole display. However, Realme 6 sports a single selfie shooter as opposed to the Pro model’s dual cameras. That is not the only difference between the two devices. Hence, here is Realme 6 specs: Everything you need to know

Realme 3 specs

Display

The Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels at 405 PPI. Moreover, it sports a 90Hz refresh rate. The touch sampling rate remains 120Hz. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen contrast of 1500:1. The company claims the brightness can go up to 480 nits. It sports a 90.5% screen to body ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Hardware and Performance

The Realme 6 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with ARM G76 GPU. It is built on the 12nm process. Further, the phone comes with 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, which is expandable up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD card slot.

The smartphone packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W Flash Charge tech. It runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has an array of sensors that include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

It has dual SIM slots alongside a dedicated microSD card slot. Heat dissipation technology includes the use of dual-layer graphite + copper foil.

Camera

The Realme 6 camera specs include a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3 aperture + a 2MP monochrome lens + a 2MP macro lens. Both 2MP sensors have an f/2.4 aperture. The system can record 1080p at 60 FPS and 4K at 30 FPS. It comes with features like Beauty, filter, HDR, panoramic view, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, NightScape, and more.

On the front lies a single 16MP selfie shooter. It supports features such as Portrait Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic View, AI Beauty, HDR, and Bokeh Effect.

Design

The Realme 6 measures 162.1×74.8×8.9mm and weighs 191 grams. The device sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The frame is made out of aluminum, whereas the back cover is made out of polycarbonate. It sports a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It comes in Comet Blue and Comet White color options.

Realme 6 Price

Realme 6 price in India starts at Rs 12,999 (177 USD) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone also comes in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant at Rs 14,999. Further, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option costs Rs 15,999.