Realme recently launched its newest mid-range phones. The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are already on sale in India. Now, the company has announced that it will be launching the duo in Europe.

The Realme 6 series will be launched on March 24 in Europe. The company has enjoyed success as a result of its impressive price offering compared to rival companies. The latest smartphones keeps up with the tried-and-tested strategy. However, the phones are expected to be priced a bit higher in Europe than in India.

The company will live-stream the launch event. You can watch it online via Realme Europe’s website. The live-stream will commence at 10.00 AM CET on March 24.

Source: Realme Europe website