Realme 6 was launched in India earlier this month. On the other hand, Realme 6i was introduced in Myanmar a few weeks ago. Now, both phones have landed in Europe. Further, they will go on sale starting next week.

The Realme 6 will go on the first sale on April 6 at 10 AM GMT+2. It can be pre-ordered right now. The phone will be made available in three configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. It is priced at €299.9.

As for the Realme 6i, it will go on sale on April 13 at 10 AM GMT+2 and will be available in just one configuration – 4GB RAM + 128GB. It is priced at €199.9. The phone will sell in Green Tea and White Milk color variants.

Source: Gizmochina