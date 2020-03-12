Realme is fresh off the launch of Realme 6 Pro in India, while Poco also made its highly anticipated return to the market with the Poco X2. With the Realme 6 Pro, the Oppo spin-off has inched a bit higher in the price bracket than its predecessor and goes squarely against the Poco X2. Both the phones pack some pretty powerful hardware and camera setup for their price, and also shine when it comes to the aesthetics. But how do they stack up against each other? Let’s find out:

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Display

The Realme 6 Pro offers a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 and has a pill-shaped punch hole that houses two selfie cameras. As for the Poco X2, it packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, pixel density of 395ppi, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

However, the Poco X2’s display offers a higher 120Hz refresh rate. But do keep in mind that you won’t be able to perceive any major difference between the Realme 6 Pro’s 90Hz and Poco X2’s 120Hz display with the naked eyes. Since both the phones have an IPS LCD panel, they miss out on the convenience of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Hardware and performance

Realme 6 Pro relies on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC to keep things going. It is accompanied by up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, with further scope of expansion via a microSD card. On the software side, it runs Android 10 with the Realme UI custom skin on top.

Talking about the Poco X2, it is powered by the faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage with expansion facility available via a hybrid slot. It runs the Android 10-based MIUI 11 with an overlay of the Poco UI.

There is a 4,300mAh battery at the heart of the Realme 6 Pro and it supports the proprietary 30W flash charge technology. As for the Poco X2, it comes equipped with a larger 4,500mAh battery, but the charging output is slightly slower at 27W compared to that of the Realme 6 Pro. Both the phones feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is integrated into the power button.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Cameras

Both the rivals feature a quad rear camera setup and dual selfie cameras. Starting with the Realme 6 Pro, it features a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view (FOV), a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.5 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It can capture 4K videos at 30fps and full-HD clips at up to 60fps.

On the front is a 16-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture and the Sony IMX471 sensor. There is an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera as well that offers a wider 105-degree field of view. Realme 6 Pro’s front camera can also record slo-mo videos at 120fps.

Coming to the Poco X2, it also features a 64-megapixel main camera, but it has a smaller f/1.89 aperture and utilizes the Sony IMX686 sensor. There is an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a slightly wider 120-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Notably, it offers EIS for stabilisation and support for 960fps slo-mo video recording.

The dual front camera setup of the Poco X2 consists of a 20-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Realme 6 Pro’s front camera hardware proves to be more versatile here, as it offers a wide-angle lens to let users fit more elements in the frame.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Design

Realme 6 Pro has an eye-catching design with a lightning bolt splashed over the rear panel. The company claims it achieves that look by using UV-curing offset printing technology. It comes in a choice of Lightning Blue and Lightning Purple colours. There are no stereo speakers here, but there is a linear speaker that complies with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio standards.

Poco X2 apes the design of the Redmi K30, but it still manages to hold its own against the Realme 6 Pro with a glossy finish and a flashy gradient scheme underneath. The Poco X2 comes with a layer of P2i splash-proof coating and has an IR blaster as well to control appliances like a TV. Buyers can pick it up in a choice of three colours – Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red, and Atlantis Blue.