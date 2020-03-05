Today, Realme took the stage at an online event to announce the launch of the Realme 6 series. The Realme 6 Pro is India’s first smartphone in the country that supports Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) out-of-the-box. There’s more to it than just that. Hence, here is Realme 6 Pro specs: Everything you need to know about the device.

Realme 6 Pro specs

Display

The Realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch capacitive LCD display that has a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels at 400 PPI. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. However, the touch sampling rate remains 120Hz. Further, it has a screen to body ratio of 90.60%. The screen contrast is 1500:1. Its display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and it has an oleophobic coating as well.

Hardware and Performance

The Realme 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes in two RAM options: 6GB and 8GB. Moreover, there are two storage options as well: 64GB and 128GB of 2.1 onboard storage. It can be expanded by up to 256GB through a dedicated microSD card slot.

It packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port.

Moreover, the phone comes with a super linear speaker and supports Dolby Atmos as well as Hi-Res Sound Quality features. It also includes heat dissipation technology with double layers of graphite + copper foil.

Camera

The Realme 6 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3, a 12MP telephoto lens with an f/2.5 aperture, and a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The macro lens has a focal length of 4cm. The system supports up to 4K video recording at 30fps frame rate and has 20x hybrid zoom. It has features like 64MP Mode, Ultra Steady Video, Ultra Steady Max Video, Night Mode and more.

On the front lies a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 105 degrees. It can record 1080p at 30 FPS. It comes with features like Ultra Steady Video, Portrait Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic view, Beauty Mode, HDR, Face-Recognition, Night Mode, and Bokeh Effect Control

Design





It has dimensions of 16.39×7.58×0.94 cm and weighs 195 grams. The device sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The frame is made out of plastic, whereas the back cover is made out of glass. It sports a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Further, the handset has dual SIM support and alongside a dedicated microSD card slot. It comes in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange color options.

Realme 6 Price

The Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option costs Rs. 17,999. Further, the top spec 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be made available for Rs 18,999.