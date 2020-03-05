Realme 6 Realme 6 Pro
Up next
Author
Tags

Realme has launched its Realme 6 series in India. The duo comes with a punch-hole display. However, the Realme 6 Pro sports dual selfie cameras, while the vanilla model features a single selfie camera. Moreover, the Pro model is the first smartphone in the country that supports Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) out-of-the-box. Here’s all the information about the two smartphones.

Realme 6 Pro specifications

Realme 6 Pro
  • 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, 81.5% NTSC color gamut Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU
  • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 12MP telephoto sensor for up to 20x zoom and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
  • 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX1471, secondary 8MP 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture
  • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
  • Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
  • 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio
  • Dimensions: 163.9×75.8×9.4mm; Weight: 195g
  • Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual Frequency (L1 + L5) GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C
  • 4,300mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging

It will be made available in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange color options. Further, the Realme 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs 16,999 (232 USD) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Realme 6 specifications

Realme 6
  • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
  • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP mono sensor and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
  • 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
  • Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
  • 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio
  • Dimensions: 162.1×74.8×8.9-9.6mm; Weight: 191g
  • Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
  • 4,300mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging

It comes in Comet Blue and Comet White color options. Further, the Realme 6 price in India starts at Rs 12,999 (177 USD) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

You May Also Like

Samsung Galaxy devices and tons of Apple products are on sale right now

We have a massive selection of deals today from Amazon and B&H Photo Video that include Samsung Galaxy devices and an Apple Special Sale

Qualcomm reveals upcoming Snapdragon 865-powered phones from Asus, Oppo, and more

Qualcomm says over 70 products based on the Snapdragon 865 SoC have been announced, or are currently in development from brands like Asus, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

SONY Xperia 1 II VS SONY Xperia 1, full spec comparison

We are putting the new SONY Xperia 1 II against its previous version to see if you should upgrade and which device is better overall