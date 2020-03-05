Realme has launched its Realme 6 series in India. The duo comes with a punch-hole display. However, the Realme 6 Pro sports dual selfie cameras, while the vanilla model features a single selfie camera. Moreover, the Pro model is the first smartphone in the country that supports Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) out-of-the-box. Here’s all the information about the two smartphones.

Realme 6 Pro specifications

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, 81.5% NTSC color gamut Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

64MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 12MP telephoto sensor for up to 20x zoom and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX1471, secondary 8MP 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio

Dimensions: 163.9×75.8×9.4mm; Weight: 195g

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual Frequency (L1 + L5) GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C

4,300mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging

It will be made available in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange color options. Further, the Realme 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs 16,999 (232 USD) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Realme 6 specifications

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

64MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP mono sensor and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio

Dimensions: 162.1×74.8×8.9-9.6mm; Weight: 191g

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

4,300mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging

It comes in Comet Blue and Comet White color options. Further, the Realme 6 price in India starts at Rs 12,999 (177 USD) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.