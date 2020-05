Recently, Realme 6i and Realme 6 went on sale in Europe. Now, the company is making the Realme 6 Pro available in the region.

The phone is priced at €349 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage variant. It is being made available in Lightning Blue and Lightning Red colors.

As per the pre-order page, Realme 6 Pro pre-orders will include a pair of Realme Buds 2 earphones.

Further, the phone can be pre-ordered from the Realme website or via Amazon before its open sale on May 7.

Source: Realme