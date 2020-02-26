Realme has teased the launch of its next smartphone lineup. The Realme 6 series will be launched at 12:30 PM IST on March 5 in India. The teaser page has gone live revealing a bunch of information about the devices.

The Realme 6 series is teased to launch with a 90Hz FHD+ display. The smartphones will sport a dual punch-hole display. As for the rear camera setup, it will consist of four cameras – an ultra-wide lens, a 64MP primary camera, a telephoto lens, and an ultra macro lens. The devices are teased to come with 20x zoom.

The Realme 6 series will feature 30W fast charging technology. Moreover, it is claimed to charge the device up to 40 percent within 15 minutes. The smartphones will go on sale on March 15.

Furthermore, the Blind Order sale is now live as well. Users can book their phones till March 4 by depositing Rs 1,000. Furthermore, Realme is offering free Realme Buds 2 with the order of Realme 6. The Realme 6 Pro purchasers will receive a Rs 1,000 off coupon on the Realme Buds Wireless, which will be credited to the account on March 16.

Realme will also be unveiled the Realme Band alongside the Realme 6 series.

Source: Realme