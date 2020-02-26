Realme 6 series
Up next
Author
Tags

Realme has teased the launch of its next smartphone lineup. The Realme 6 series will be launched at 12:30 PM IST on March 5 in India. The teaser page has gone live revealing a bunch of information about the devices.

The Realme 6 series is teased to launch with a 90Hz FHD+ display. The smartphones will sport a dual punch-hole display. As for the rear camera setup, it will consist of four cameras – an ultra-wide lens, a 64MP primary camera, a telephoto lens, and an ultra macro lens. The devices are teased to come with 20x zoom.

The Realme 6 series will feature 30W fast charging technology. Moreover, it is claimed to charge the device up to 40 percent within 15 minutes. The smartphones will go on sale on March 15.

Furthermore, the Blind Order sale is now live as well. Users can book their phones till March 4 by depositing Rs 1,000. Furthermore, Realme is offering free Realme Buds 2 with the order of Realme 6. The Realme 6 Pro purchasers will receive a Rs 1,000 off coupon on the Realme Buds Wireless, which will be credited to the account on March 16.

Realme will also be unveiled the Realme Band alongside the Realme 6 series.

Source: Realme

You May Also Like

Alleged OPPO Find X2, Find X2 Pro renders leaked

A set of alleged official OPPO Find X2 and OPPO Find X2 Pro renders have been leaked, showing off mostly the camera system.

Can you guess which iPhone was the most popular in the world in 2019?

According to new data from Omdia, Apple and Samsung were the most popular smartphones in 2019. Check out which models are in the top.

Motorola Edge+ pops up in rumors again. Check out the specs

A Twitter report now mentions apparently the same Motorola Edge+ but with slightly different specs than those reported in January.