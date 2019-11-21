Realme 5s
The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro were announced back in August, with quad-cameras on the back. While the Realme 5 had a 12MP/8MP/2MP/2MP setup, the Realme 5 Pro took it to 48MP/8MP/2MP/2MP.

With the new Realme 5s, the company basically matches the camera setup on the Realme 5 Pro. However, instead of the 48MP Sony shooter on the 5 Pro, the 5s features a 48MP Samsung GM1 unit, up from the 12MP camera on the 5.

Memory and storage options have been limited to the higher options, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage (or 128GB), and a new color is available: Crystal Red.

Everything else remains unchanged. The Realme 5s will be available for INR9,999 ($140) or INR10,999 ($150), depending on the storage option, starting November 29 at Noon on Flipkart.com and on Realme.com.

