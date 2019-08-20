Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro announced on the cheap

Scheduled to launch today, the Realme 5 and its quad camera setup has been both teased by the company and leaked. The wait is over for those who were looking forward to it, as the company announced the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro today.

The Realme 5 is the most affordable among (the otherwise affordable) the two, and features a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The waterdrop notch at the top houses the 13MP camera, while the quad-system on the back consists of a 12MP main shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter with 119-degree FoV, and two 2MP shooters, one for macro, and one for portraits (depth sensor).

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the Realme 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chip, and comes in RAM and storage configurations including 3/32GB, 4/64GB, and 4/128GB. Color options include Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple, and the Realme 5 will be available for purchase going for INR9,999 and up (around $140), starting August 27.

The Realme 5 Pro features a smaller 6.3-inch screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. It runs on the Snapdragon 712 chipset, and memory plus storage configurations include 4/64GB, 6/64GB, and 8/128GB variants.

The selfie shooter is a 16MP unit with f/2.0 aperture, and the quad-camera system is identical to the Realme 5, except for the main shooter which is a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor that delivers 12MP photos. The battery is also smaller, at 4,035mAh, and starting September 4, it can be had starting from INR13,999 ($195), in Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green colors.