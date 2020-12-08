Realme UI

Realme rolled out the Realme UI for its Realme 5, Realme 5i and Realme 5s in June. The update was based on Android 10. It brought features like a new interface, optimized smart sidebar, optimized three-finger screenshot gesture, navigation gesture 3.0, and more. The company is now rolling out a new update for the trio that should arrive on your phones in the coming days. If you haven’t received it yet, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings > About Phone > System Update. For the unaware, the Realme 5 series was launched in August 2019.

According to the press release shared by the company, Realme 5, Realme 5i and Realme 5s are receiving a new OTA update in India. It is rolling out in stages. The changelog mentions that it brings along the November 2020 Android security patch. There is also an added toggle for displaying keyboard when entering the app drawer. Plus, it adds Sunset to Sunrise option of eye comfort. Another addition to the Settings app is that you can short-press the power button to turn off the flashlight feature while screen-off.

The update also makes improvements for taking screenshots. It adds a toggle for physical button in screenshot setting page and optimizes  the interactive mode for the floating screenshot preview.

Full changeling is mentioned below:

Security

  • Updated Android security patch: Nov, 2020 

Settings

  • Added a toggle for displaying keyboard when entering app drawer
  • Added from Sunset to Sunrise option of eye comfort
  • Added short-press the power button to turn off the flashlight feature while screen-off

Screenshot

  • Added a toggle for physical button in screenshot setting page
  • Optimized the interactive mode for screenshot floating preview
