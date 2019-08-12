Android

Realme 5, 5 Pro officially launching August 20

For Realme, the leap to quad-cameras is happening, even though it won’t initially bring the 64MP sensor to the shooters. It appears that the company is taking a staged approach in upgrading the camera hardware on its devices, with the fist stage being the addition of four cameras, and the second stage being upgrading the cameras sensor to a 64MP unit.

According to one of the latest tweets from the phone-maker, August 20 is the day to circle in your calendar for the launch of the company’s first quad-camera smartphone. It will consist of a main shooter, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a super macro shooter, and a portrait camera.

If, however, you want to wait for the quad-camera smartphone based on the 64MP camera sensor, you’ll have to take a tough decision. You’ll have to skip the Realme 5 or 5 Pro, and wait until October or so for the launch of the yet unnamed 64MP phone.

