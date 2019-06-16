Realme 4 retail packaging leaks, reveals nothing

OPPO sub-brand Realme announced the Realme 3 in March, and now we’re seeing an alleged Realme 4 retail packaging being leaked in a YouTube video, embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

The package itself, even if legit, doesn’t reveal anything, aside from the Realme branding and a big number 4 on the box. Little to nothing is known about an upcoming Realme 4, but the company is working hard on delivering a budget 5G phone to Europe and China.

Whether this alleged Realme 4 will be that, or just another Realme phone for India, is yet unknown, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we find out more details.