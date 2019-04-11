realme 3 Pro launching on April 22

The beginning of March brought us the realme 3. At the launch event, the OPPO spin-off company also promised that it will follow-up in April with a realme 3 Pro version. According to a recent tweet by the company, the phone will be officially unveiled on April 22 in India. The invite, or teaser if you will, doesn’t contain any information or hints about the phone, except for the tagline “Speed Awakens”. Whatever that means…

Judging by the fact that it took the company one additional month to prepare the phone, and its launch event, as well as factoring in the “Pro” in the official device name, we’re expecting the realme 3 Pro to be a higher-end offering than the realme 3. As a reminder, the standard realme 3 runs on a MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor, and packs either 3- or 4GB of RAM, paired with 32- or 64GB of expandable storage. The Pro version could improve on these specs, but we’re just speculating at this particular moment. We’ll let you know more once we hear official word, or gossip.