realme 3 Pro announced with Snapdragon 710, starts at $200

As promised by the company for April 22, the realme 3 Pro is now official. Most of the phone’s specs were leaked ahead of the launch, but now we’ve got official confirmation concerning everything related to the device. The phone is available in three colors (Lightning Purple, Nitro Blue, and Carbon Grey), and pricing starts at ₹13,999, which translates roughly to $200, but the highest-end goes up to ₹16,999, which is around $245. You’ll be able to grab it starting next Monday on Flipkart, at Realme.com, as well as brick-and-mortar stores in India.

There’s a waterdrop notch at the top of the 6.3-inch, Full HD+ display, which houses the 25MP front-facing camera. Under the hood there’s a Snapdragon 710 processor paired with either 4- or 6GB of RAM. Storage options include 64- and 128GB, with the possibility of expanding it further via microSD card.

The dual-camera setup on the back is powered by the Sony IMX519 sensor, and consists of a 16MP + 5MP duo. You will also find the fingerprint scanner on the back, while inside there’s a 4,045mAh battery powering the unit, with OPPO’s VOOC 3.0 quick charging capabilities at 20W.