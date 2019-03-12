Android

Realme 3 goes on sale in India, first sale starts at Noon

Realme 3

Today is March 12, which means that today is the day the newly announced Realme 3 goes on sale in India. It is available exclusively through Flipkart, or Realme’s own website, and goes for INR8,999 (around $125) for the 3/32 GB variant, and INR10,999 (roughly $155) for the 4/64 GB version. There are also some discount, bonuses, and vouchers for you.

The version available in India features a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, while other regions might be seeing it ship with the P60. It packs either 3- or 4GB of RAM, paired with 32- or 64GB of expandable storage. The waterdrop notch display measures 6.2-inches and has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. A 13MP shooter with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor are making up the dual-camera setup. The front-facer is a 13MP unit. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the back, and a 4,230mAh battery to power everything.

